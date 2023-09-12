13 Clover Park School District Students Receive Elizabeth Wesley Awards – The Suburban Times

Thirteen Clover Park School District (CPSD) high school students have received Elizabeth Wesley Youth Merit Incentive Awards. The Elizabeth Wesley award program recognizes and honors ninth-through-11th grade African American students and their achievements in Pierce County school districts. The winners included nine Lakes High School students, two Clover Park High School students and two Harrison Preparatory School students.

Congratulations to the following students:

Braelyn Carey, Lakes High School

Nevaeh Dawkins-Watson, Harrison Preparatory School

Millicent Freeman, Harrison Preparatory School

Reign Gipson, Lakes High School

Brittney Johnson, Lakes High School

Madison Jones, Lakes High School

Virginia Kaburi, Clover Park High School

Alita Kircher, Clover Park High School

Maggie Mars, Lakes High School

Nea Romes, Clover Park High School

Alanna Salvatore, Lakes High School

Alyssa Salvatore, Lakes High School

Chase Washington, Lakes High School

Award recipients will be honored at the annual Elizabeth Wesley Youth Merit Incentive Award ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

The Elizabeth Wesley Youth Merit Incentive Award Program was founded in 1996 as a way to send a positive message to African American youth in Tacoma-Pierce County. Since the program’s establishment, over 1,000 students have been awarded and encouraged by the incentive program.

To learn more about the program, please visit Elizabeth Wesley Youth Merit Incentive Program.