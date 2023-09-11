The Steilacoom Electric Vehicle Festival is ready to turn on the juice – The Suburban Times

Electric Vehicles are everywhere, now . . . even on Craigs List . . .

Electric Vehicles are everywhere, now . . . even on Craigs List . . .

A number of years ago I bought a ZENN Car: Zero emissions, no noise. I loved that little car. It ran on six car batteries and was a two seater. It would speed along at 37 miles per hour, but only had enough electric charge for less than twenty miles distance.

“The number of electric cars you can buy is expanding at a rapid clip, with dozens of electric cars, SUVs and pickups available today. By the end of 2023, even more electric vehicles (EVs) will be available in the new car marketplace.” – https://cars.usnews.com/cars-trucks/advice/new-electric-cars

The 10th annual Steilacoom Electric Vehicle festival is only a few days away (16 September from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM). The event is held in downtown Steilacoom, use 1717 Lafayette Street, Steilacoom, WA 98388

ZENN Car: Zero emissions, no noise.

There is a record number of electric vehicle model types at the show.

Pierce Transit will also have their battery operated bus on display! They say “Pierce Transit will be showcasing our 40-foot GILLIG electric bus as well as having a booth to inform the community on ways we are moving to a more sustainable fleet. Trivia wheel and prizes, too!”

Details and info: