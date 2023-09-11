Port of Tacoma to host Touch-a-Truck Event – The Suburban Times

Bring the whole family to the Port of Tacoma’s annual FREE Touch-A-Truck event! Meet the people who make your port work for you!

Snap a photo in front of a 42-foot-tall straddle carrier, enjoy free snacks, see a locomotive up close, view key maintenance and security vehicles and many more pieces of equipment!

When: Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Port of Tacoma Administration Building at 1 Sitcum Way, Tacoma

Must be accompanied by an adult.

Registration is free- please let us know you are attending! Port of Tacoma FREE Touch-A-Truck Tickets, Sat, Sep 30, 2023 at 10:00 AM | Eventbrite

We look forward to seeing you at the Port of Tacoma’s FREE Touch-A-Truck event!