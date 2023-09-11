 Port of Tacoma to host Touch-a-Truck Event – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Port of Tacoma to host Touch-a-Truck Event

· Leave a Comment ·

Bring the whole family to the Port of Tacoma’s annual FREE Touch-A-Truck event! Meet the people who make your port work for you!

Snap a photo in front of a 42-foot-tall straddle carrier, enjoy free snacks, see a locomotive up close, view key maintenance and security vehicles and many more pieces of equipment!

We look forward to seeing you at the Port of Tacoma’s FREE Touch-A-Truck event!

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tacoma Community College

Comment Policy

If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *