Fort Nisqually is aglow after dark at Candlelight Tour – The Suburban Times

Take a guided walking tour back in time and find yourself surrounded by the sights, smells and sounds of life in 1859 at Fort Nisqually. In this reality, candles and campfires illuminate the people and events of the night. Candlelight Tourtakes place 6-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, October 6 and 7.

Visitors will encounter Hudson’s Bay Company employees, their families and American settlers at work and at play. This year, the museum will portray the year 1859, a year of big changes at the fort from a new Factor, to growing tensions between the British and American settlers erupting in the Pig War. Guests eavesdrop as more than a hundred historical interpreters bring to life the men, women, and children of the Hudson’s Bay Company.

To keep the experience as authentic as possible, visitors are transported to the event by bus from Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium.

“Arriving on-site at the Fort illuminated by fire-light only is a special and engaging effect for our guests” said Tessa Bondi, Events and Volunteer Coordinator. “It sets the tone for an evening of wonder and discovery.”

Advance tickets are required and available online at fortnisqually.org. Tickets go on sale to the public September 11. Walking tours are approximately an hour in length and begin every 15 minutes. For questions about accessibility or for more information, call (253) 404-3970.

About Fort Nisqually Living History Museum:

Fort Nisqually Living History Museum, an outdoor-indoor experience, is a restoration of the Hudson’s Bay Company outpost and headquarters of the Puget Sound Agricultural Company. Visitors travel back in time and experience life in Washington Territory during the 1850s. Visitors can explore the grounds and several buildings in the Fort, including the Granary and the Factors House, both National Historic Landmarks, the Visitor Center, and the Museum Store.