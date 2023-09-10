Pierce County Library Board to learn about Open Public Meetings Act – The Suburban Times

At the Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees’ Wednesday, Sept. 13, 3:30 p.m., regular monthly meeting, the Board will participate in an Open Public Meetings Act training, discuss next steps for the new Sumner Pierce County Library, review recommended updates to policies, and address additional topics in their routine monthly business meeting.

The meeting will be held in person at the Pierce County Library Administrative Center at 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma. Optional virtual attendance is available via mypcls.org/about-us/board-of-trustees/.

Assistant Attorney General Morgan Damerow will provide an Open Government Training for Local Governments to the Trustees that covers requirements for governing bodies in the State of Washington. State law requires library boards to complete regular compliance trainings during their terms.

Thanks to voters, the City of Sumner will enjoy a new Sumner Pierce County Library. At the Board meeting, Library administrators will discuss the next steps to build the new library. In the August Primary Election, voters gave a 68.57% approval for a Library Capital Facility Area (LCFA) and bond(s) to build a new library. The LCFA will be an independent taxing district, separate from the City of Sumner, the Library System and Pierce County, for the sole purpose of funding the new Sumner Library. The Library System estimates the total project cost at $19 million in today’s market, for an up to 20,000 square foot building. $15 million of the funding will come from bonds. In addition, the Library System is committed to contributing $5 million through a variety of sources, including private donations and $2 million from Washington state’s capital budget.

Also, at the meeting, the trustees will review and consider recommended changes to the Board Bylaws, Library Rules of Conduct and other policies.

For more information: https://mypcls.org/about-us/board-of-trustees/.