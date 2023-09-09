Union Avenue construction begins Monday – The Suburban Times

The City of Lakewood is making pedestrian improvements along the southeast side of Union Avenue between Orchard and Spruce streets. The improvements include adding street lights, curb, gutter, and sidewalk.

Lane closure begins Monday, Sept. 11, 2023

The northeast-bound lane will close during construction for the improvements to be installed. It is anticipated the project will take 35 working days.

Residents living along roads west of Union Avenue can expect traffic to increase during construction as the contractor will need to close one lane and one direction of traffic throughout the duration of the contract, including during non-working hours.

We apologize for any inconvenience during this work and appreciate your patience.

For more information and updates, visit the project website and scroll to “Active Projects”.