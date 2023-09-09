 SONIC Donates to Local Schools – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

SONIC Donates to Local Schools

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by SONIC Drive-In.

SONIC Drive-In is dedicated to getting teachers and students the classroom supplies they need for the new school year. In August, the SONIC Foundation donated $1 million to help fund requests on DonorsChoose, a national nonprofit that allows individuals to donate directly to public school classroom requests submitted by teachers.

The $1 million donation is part of the SONIC Drive-In brand’s ongoing Limeades for Learning initiative.

In Tacoma, Washington, eight exceptional teachers received a combined donation of $693.00 from SONIC Foundation, including:

“SONIC’s dedication to supporting education through our Limeades for Learning program is a core pillar of our business and the transition into a new school year is a crucial window in setting students and teachers up for success,” said Kim Lewis, Vice President of Brand Experience for SONIC. “We’re grateful to all the SONIC guests who joined us this month in our commitment to brighten the lives of educators, students and families across our SONIC communities by donating to a classroom request on DonorsChoose, or simply by enjoying their favorite SONIC drink.”

Through the SONIC Limeades for Learning initiative, the brand donates a portion of proceeds from every drink, slush and shake purchase to the SONIC Foundation, which is used to support local public education.* Since 2009, SONIC has donated more than $26 million to funding local classrooms, becoming one of the largest programs in the U.S. to support public education.

Visit DonorsChoose.org and donate to one or more of the thousands of public school teacher requests seeking support to provide students with educational resources.

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Comment Policy

If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *