Expect roadwork on Pendleton Avenue under I-5 the week of Sept. 11 – The Suburban Times

DUPONT – Next week, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will alternate traffic through a single lane on Pendleton Avenue below Interstate 5.

The lane reduction allows Atkinson Construction to remove sidewalks and set up temporary fencing that will support upcoming construction on the I-5 overpass.

Alternating traffic on Pendleton Avenue at I-5

Flaggers will alternate traffic through the work zone on Pendleton Avenue at I-5 from:

8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day, Monday, Sept 11 to Friday, Sept. 15.

This section of Pendleton Avenue is within Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates for the I-5 Mounts Road to Steilacoom-DuPont Road Corridor Improvements Project . Real-time traveler information is also available from the WSDOT app , and the WSDOT statewide travel map .

