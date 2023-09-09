 Expect roadwork on Pendleton Avenue under I-5 the week of Sept. 11 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Expect roadwork on Pendleton Avenue under I-5 the week of Sept. 11

· · Leave a Comment ·

DUPONT – Next week, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will alternate traffic through a single lane on Pendleton Avenue below Interstate 5.

The lane reduction allows Atkinson Construction to remove sidewalks and set up temporary fencing that will support upcoming construction on the I-5 overpass.

Alternating traffic on Pendleton Avenue at I-5

Flaggers will alternate traffic through the work zone on Pendleton Avenue at I-5 from:

  • 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day, Monday, Sept 11 to Friday, Sept. 15.
  • This section of Pendleton Avenue is within Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates for the I-5 Mounts Road to Steilacoom-DuPont Road Corridor Improvements Project . Real-time traveler information is also available from the WSDOT app , and the WSDOT statewide travel map .

Hyperlinks within the release:

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tacoma Community College

Comment Policy

If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *