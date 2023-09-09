Community’s Police Advisory Committee Applications Due September 24 – The Suburban Times

The Tacoma City Council is currently seeking applicants to fill five positions on the Community’s Police Advisory Committee (CPAC) – one youth position, one At-Large position, and one position each for residents of Council Districts 1, 2 and 3.

CPAC is an advisory panel to the City Council as it pertains to Tacoma Police Department (TPD) policy. The Committee is responsible for the following:

Reviewing police policy, procedures, rules, training, completed investigations, and programs at the request of the City Council or City Manager;

Promoting awareness of the public complaint process, and receiving and reviewing policy complaints by members of the public;

Providing advice to the City Council, the City Manager, and the Chief of Police on police policy, procedures, rules, training, and programs;

Fostering understanding between TPD and the community, and promoting TPD services and resources; and

Convening community conversations on services, programs, policy, procedures, rules, training, and issues of public safety.

Qualified applicants will be residents of Tacoma, not hold any other elective public office, not currently serve as a member of TPD or be an immediate family member of a department employee.

The City is committed to creating an equitable and anti-racist organization and wants its Committees, Boards, and Commissions to reflect Tacoma’s diverse community. For these vacancies, BIPOC individuals, LGBTQ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

Additional information on the Community’s Police Advisory Committee is available here.

Appointed applicants are required to complete five Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act trainings provided by the Washington State Office of the Attorney General, within 90 days of being appointed to a Committee, Board, or Commission.

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by end of day Sunday, September 24, 2023. Application details are available at cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. Questions about the application process, requests for the application in an alternate format, or requests to submit additional documents can be directed to Elizabeth Wing in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5178.