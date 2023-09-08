Public Safety Building Open House September 20 – The Suburban Times

The Puyallup Police Department is hosting a Public Safety Building Open House on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Pioneer Park Pavilion. Residents are invited to come and learn more about the project. Questions are highly encouraged, and PD staff will be on hand to answer them. Refreshments will be provided. The event is informal; residents can drop in any time between 6 and 8 p.m.

Please visit our website page to learn more about the Public Safety Building project.

