 Public Safety Building Open House September 20 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Public Safety Building Open House September 20

· · Leave a Comment ·

The Puyallup Police Department is hosting a Public Safety Building Open House on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Pioneer Park Pavilion. Residents are invited to come and learn more about the project. Questions are highly encouraged, and PD staff will be on hand to answer them. Refreshments will be provided. The event is informal; residents can drop in any time between 6 and 8 p.m.

Please visit our website page to learn more about the Public Safety Building project.

Additional Info…

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Comment Policy

If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *