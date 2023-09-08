Local Animal Shelter Provides Inclusive Digital Experience – The Suburban Times

Submitted by The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County now provides an inclusive online experience to enable website visitors to access their online content and services barrier-free.

As part of the shelter’s diversity and inclusion strategy, website visitors are now able to access a wide range of accessibility and language support tools to customize their digital experience through Recite Me assistive technology.

Being able to offer an inclusive experience is essential to support over 25% of the population who may encounter barriers when exploring the shelter’s website due to having a disability, learning difficulty, visual impairment, or if they speak English as a second language.

The Recite Me assistive toolbar on the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County’s website includes screen reading functionality, multiple reading aids, customizable styling options, an on-demand live translation feature that boasts over 100 languages including 65 text-to-speech and styling options.

“Whether you are visiting our shelter or our website, we are committed to creating an inclusive environment for community members to feel a sense of welcoming and belonging,” says Leslie Dalzell, chief executive officer of the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. “This toolbar allows us to expand the reach of our support services to more community members, and help keep more pets and families together.”

The internet can be an incredibly intimidating place for those with access barriers, and those lacking the tools they need to adequately understand or communicate are at a significant disadvantage.

Ross Linnett Recite Me’s Founder and CEO commented, “It is important to provide an inclusive online experience, where everyone can use our digital world in a way in which best suits their needs. As more organizations provide accessibility tools online, those who face online barriers can access information and services hassle-free. The digital world must be accessible for all.”

To explore the shelter’s accessibility support tool, visit the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County’s website at thehumanesociety.org and click Accessibility Tools at the top right of the website.