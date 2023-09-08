9/11 Remembrance Ceremonies Scheduled – The Suburban Times

In honor of the anniversary of September 11, West Pierce Fire & Rescue will hold two public ceremonies in remembrance of the 2,977 victims lost on that date in 2001. Those victims included 343 firefighters, 60 police officers and 55 military personnel.

Friday, September 8 at noon

Lakewood City Hall

6000 Main Street, Lakewood

Monday, September 11 at 5 p.m.

West Pierce Fire & Rescue Station 31

3631 Drexler Drive W, University Place

This ceremony will take place in the 9/11 Reflection Park in front of the station, where a steel beam from the twin towers is on display, among other symbolic features.

These ceremonies are one small way for us to not only remember those victims in New York, at the Pentagon, and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, but also to honor fire, police, and military first responders who serve and protect our families, our communities, and our nation, at home and abroad.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend.