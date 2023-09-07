Tip to keep your student out of trouble – The Suburban Times

Hear from one of our School Resources Officers about the four main things that get students into trouble at school. All students deserve a safe environment for education. Follow these tips and help keep our students and schools safe. Remember… if you see or hear something suspicious, SAY SOMETHING! Here is to a great 2023-2024 school year!
