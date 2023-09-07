Set students up for success with help from the Pierce County Library System – The Suburban Times

Add a Pierce County Library card to the back-to-school list and access Pierce County Library System’s Tools for Students for free. With access to live tutors 24/7 and in-depth research and study tools, students will start the school year strong.

Tools for Students is a suite of online tools to help with reports, science experiments, world languages and more, and all of these services are available outside of the library.

“The last few years have been really rough for students and families with severe impacts to student learning,” explained Pierce County Library Executive Director Gretchen Caserotti. “With access to free, thoroughly vetted and reliable resources through Tools for Students such as live tutors 24 hours a day, seven days a week, students can get the help they need to be successful in school.”

Tools for Students includes:

Live tutors available 24/7, in English and Spanish.

Research databases for world cultures, historical figures and science.

Reference content such as newspaper and magazine articles and videos.

Ideas for science fair projects, STEAM activities and science research.

Practice tests and study guides for standardized tests.

Tips to help complete WASFA (Washington Application for State Financial Aid) and FAFSA (Federal Application for Federal Student Aid).

Learning assistance for more than 160 languages.

In addition to these tools, the Pierce County Library has a vast supply of books and other materials to support school success. Explore them all at mypcls.org.