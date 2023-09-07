Preschool Matters – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Candy Tingstad.

Whether you eventually choose public school, private education, or homeschool for your elementary age children, for children 3 to 5 years old, preschool with other young children, 2 or 3 mornings a week, matters.

While children can develop some readiness skills for reading, math and science through an iPad, being in an age appropriate preschool helps develop important critical life skills. Children learn to share, care, communicate, wait their turn, try new experiences, develop large and small motor control, and interact with others with patience and understanding. They gain comfort in speaking in front of peers, following directions, making choices, and learn that there are additional adults who love them, and understand their unique talents or challenges.

LCOP Preschool serves a diverse community. Active military families are offered a 15% tuition discount. Limited financial “family assistance” funds are available for those seeking a quality program who would benefit from some help with tuition.

To learn more. Please visit Little Church on the Prairie Preschool website www.lcoppreschool.com or call 253 355 7911.