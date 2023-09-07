 JBLM host inaugural Disaster Preparedness Expo – The Suburban Times

JBLM host inaugural Disaster Preparedness Expo

Joint Base Lewis-McCord will host a disaster preparedness expo Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to provide valuable information to JBLM residents on how to be prepared for a natural disaster.

Outside agencies that will be participating include the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Region 10 Defense Coordinating Element out of Bothell, Washington, U.S Geological Survey (USGS), Washington State Emergency Management, Washington State Department of Transportation (WASDOT), Pierce County Emergency Management and Thurston County Emergency Management.

In addition, a group of more than 20 boy scouts will be at the event working on earning their disaster preparedness badge, a requirement for their eagle scout rank.

For base access instructions to cover the Expo RSVP by calling JBLM Public Affairs (Wednesday-Friday) at 253-967-0146 or 253-967-0158, or the JBLM On-Call PAO after-hours at 253-254-1676.

