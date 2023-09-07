 Comp Plan Community Workshop September 13 – The Suburban Times

Comp Plan Community Workshop September 13

What will Puyallup look like in 2044? Join us for our Comprehensive Plan Community Workshop at Pierce College on Wednesday, September 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The workshop will take place in the College Center Building Multipurpose Room. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and refreshments will be provided. Bring the family to this fun and engaging workshop! Your feedback will help us determine how Puyallup grows.

Can’t make it to the workshop? Visit our project website to learn more about ways to get involved. Go to bit.ly/Puyallup2044

