August 2023 Alarm Summary – The Suburban Times

August 2023 Alarm Summary

In August 2023, West Pierce Fire & Rescue responded to 1,666 calls for service, which was an average of 53 calls per day.

One challenge firefighters faced this summer were brush fires, where call volume for these incidents has increased over 400% over this time in 2022. Two of the most significant in August were in Lakewood; one impacting the Jamestown Estates Mobile Home Park and the other at Fort Steilacoom Park. Causes for both of these fires are under investigation.

If you have not yet signed up for emergency alerts, please do so.

