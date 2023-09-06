 Tacoma Tapestry 2023: Croatian Music and Pastries in Old Town Park Sept. 9 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Tapestry 2023: Croatian Music and Pastries in Old Town Park Sept. 9

Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma announcement.

Tacoma Tapestry 2023 in Old Town Park

Saturday ,September 9 (2:00 – 4:00pm)

Croatian music and pastries in the park!

Join us in celebrating Tacoma’s cultural history as we enjoy the music of Croatia and the Balkans. Performers will be the KlapaDooWopella mens vocal quartet which specializes in traditional Croatian “Klapa” (a cappella minstrels who traditionally hang out on boat docks and street corners along the Adriatic coast of Croatia); Bonaca, a multi-piece tamburica orchestra which performs music from Croatia and Central and Southeast Europe; and Dunava (Danube), a Balkan womens vocal ensemble.

The ladies of Slavonian Hall will offer pastries and coffee.

Bring blankets and beach chairs for sitting on the grass.

We are happy to be sponsored by Tacoma Creates, Tacoma City Events, Tacoma Sister Cities, and Old Town Business & Professional Association.

Time: 2pm-4pm on Saturday Sept 9 in Old Town Park on 30th Street

Cost: Free

All ages welcome

More information at: http://classicaltuesdays.blogspot.com/

