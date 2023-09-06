Our beer label contest starts now – The Suburban Times

There’s nothing PNW-ers love more than local beer and pets, so we’re partnering with our friends at E9 Brewing Co. for the launch of a unique brew! This limited-release label will feature the most brew-tiful dog AND cat who earn the highest number of votes in our photo contest.

And we’re kicking off the contest with an exciting promotion! The first 25 pitcher-perfect entrants will receive 25 extra votes. But hurry–these spots will fill up FAST.

Click here to enter.

The first place winners will also receive a prize basket featuring a $50 E9 gift card and merch, an HSTPC Adopt, Foster, Love tee, and other cool pet swag. But don’t worry if your pet misses the top spots. One second-place winner will also receive a prize basket with a $25 E9 gift card and merch, an HSTPC t-shirt, and pet swag.

And most importantly, every vote means another dollar to help animals in need get a second chance. What an awesome way to give your pet the recognition they deserve while supporting our shelter!

Submit your pet’s picture before September 25th, and start voting with your friends, family, neighbors, and random strangers. Enter now because beer today, gone tomorrow!