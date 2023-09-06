Lakewold Gardens Fall Programs & Events – The Suburban Times



All Hallows’ Eve: Eerie Enchantments: Poe’s Garden of Shadows

Fridays – Sundays October 20 – 29, 6-9pm

Tickets: $20 General | $16 Students, Seniors and Military | $10 for youth ages 5-17 (5 and under free)

Celebrate the Halloween season at Lakewold Gardens with scary-fun activities for all ages. Witness the elusive Gravelly Lake Monster’s nightly appearance; search for ravens in the garden scavenger hunt; heed the words of Edgar Allen Poe as actors present short dramatizations of some of his most spine-tingling tales (Fridays & Saturdays only); enjoy a haunting candlelight concert by organist Elliott Sander (Sundays only) or a classic monster movie; make origami bats; participate in the social media costume concert for a chance to win a prize package valued at $150 (adult and children categories); shop for spooktacular seasonal keepsakes in the Gift Shop.

Trick-or-Treat Scavenger Hunt

Tuesday, October 31, 6-7:30 pm

Free admission, but donations are greatly appreciated

Come to Lakewold Gardens for a special trick-or-treat scavenger hunt! Kids can search for ten menacing ravens hidden around the gardens. Find a raven, get a treat!

Free Third Thursdays

September 21, October 19, November 16

Free access to Lakewold Gardens during regular hours of operation on the third Thursday of each month. Free admission does not apply to special events.

ART PROGRAMS

MUSIC FROM HOME

Sundays, 3-5pm

Tickets: $35 General | $28 Students, Seniors & Military | $17.50 Youth 6-17 (5 and under free)

Enjoy live performances by local musicians and vocalists in the intimate setting of Wagner House. Ticket includes complimentary desserts.

September 10: Alejandro Cremaschi

Join us for a panorama of South American music with Colorado-based Argentinean pianist Alejandro Cremaschi in the beautiful Wagner House at Lakewold Gardens. The program features a unique and refreshing combination of music from Brazil and Argentina, including favorites by Piazzolla, Ginastera, and more.

October 8: Seffarine

The sounds that stir the dry winds of Southern Spain and Morocco, two countries separated by only a whisper of the Mediterranean, are the musical DNA of a beautifully complex extended family linking North Africa and Europe. The musicians of Seffarine, Portland-based soulful Moroccan singer Lamiae Naki and flamenco guitarist Nat Hulskamp, are supported by local percussionist Antonio Gómez in this concert.

November 5: Volta Piano Trio

Hailed by Gramophone magazine for its “warmly considered playing” and “shadings of exquisite sheen and vibrancy,” the Volta Piano Trio has established itself as one of the Pacific Northwest’s premier chamber ensembles. The members of the Volta Piano Trio originate from the United States, United Kingdom, and Russia.

Second Wednesdays, 6-9 pm

September 13, October 11, November 8

Tickets: $20 Adult, $18 Students (18+)

These casual sessions provide an opportunity for artists to come together in the intimate Wagner House living room and practice their figure drawing skills with a live model. Artists (18+ years) of all levels are invited to practice and share their skills with fellow artists. The sessions are hosted by community artists but do not provide formal instruction. Easels are provided; participants need to bring their own charcoal, pencils, pastels or other drawing materials.

These sessions are scheduled for the second Wednesday of each month. Sessions alternate each month between nude studies with focus on gestures and various lengths of poses and clothed models with longer poses.

Included with admission

Lynette Charters: The Missing Women/Parents Series

August 25 – October 1

Lynette Charters references well known paintings from throughout history and re-renders them in a playful yet earnest way. In The Missing Women Series, the image of the woman’s body is omitted from renderings, revealing the board it was painted on, to highlight the lack of documented female genius recorded in history, lack of proportional representation in politics, and other disparities. Similarly, The Missing Parents Series calls to attention the lack of societal appreciation and wage equality for stay-at-home and childbearing parents.

Coming to Light

December 10, 2023 – January 28, 2024

Coming to Light is an exhibit of works by members of the Contemporary QuiltArt Association that adds light to the darkest time of year. The theme of light can have many layers—physical light emitted by heavenly bodies, fire, reflections, humankind’s creations; the illumination that comes with discovery; the uncovering of truth; a sense of uplift. The contributing artists will interpret this theme in a variety of ways.

Friday Drop-in Tours

Fridays, 11:15am

Tickets: $15

Take a closer look at the gardens! Each drop-in tour is led by a volunteer guide who customizes it to the party’s interests. Tours last approximately one hour, and total walking distance is about a mile. Ticket price includes admission so participants are free to explore on their own at the conclusion of the tour.

Behind the Scenes Tours

Tickets: $25

Monthly Behind the Scenes Tours are casual walks hosted by Lakewold staff and explore specific topics related to the plant collection, design elements and garden practices. Space is limited to 12 participants.

Saturday, September 16, 11 am: Waterwise Plantings for Our New Summers

Horticulturist Maya Neff will share stories about gardening without supplemental water and plant selection for dry gardens. She will also share tips on how the Lakewold Gardens horticulture team has been adapting maintenance practices to conserve resources.

Sunday, October 15, 11 am: Creating Habitat in a Parking Lot

Join Lead Horticulturist Kristine Dillinger for a tour of the new plantings in the city-owned right of way in front of Lakewold. Discussion will include plant selection for public spaces, long-term maintenance

strategy, and including native plants in urban spaces.

Saturday, November 18, 11 am: Rock Garden Renovation Progress Report

Associate Horticulturist Brianna Ybarra will take guests to Lakewold’s service area to see where and how they have been growing plants for the rock and crevice gardens. Guests will also tour the garden to see the eventual homes for the seedlings. Discussion will include details on specimen cultural needs and how to build the “right” place for a beloved collection.

Lakewold Gardens is committed to fostering art programs and providing a safe, comfortable, and healing space to our veteran community.

Veterans Painting Group

Second and Fourth Sundays of the month, 11am-1pm

Free for Veterans

Group painting sessions with veteran and artist Charles Burt designed to empower veterans by providing art instruction in a peaceful garden setting while creating connections with other veterans in the art community. Artists of all levels are welcome; all supplies are provided.

Sound Vet Jam

Third Wednesday of the Month, 6-7:30pm

This community-based, all-inclusive music jam event is hosted by MusicWorks4Veterans to bring together veterans and service members transitioning to civilian life, their families and community to share stories and experience the benefits of having a creative musical outlet. Bring your own instrument or borrow one at the jam.

For more information about Lakewold Gardens programs and events, visit lakewoldgardens.org.