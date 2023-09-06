Dorothy Wilhelm takes on the World. The World wins on September 15 – The Suburban Times

Dorothy Wilhelm published a notice last weekend to the effect that she is doing an event at the Weatherly Inn in Tacoma on this Friday, Sept 8, open to the public. Those who know Dorothy will not be that surprised to learn that it’s not Friday, Sept. 8.

Dorothy will be doing a local version of her virtual event, Coffee Chat and Change the World at the Weatherly Inn in Tacoma at 10:30 on Friday, September 15 with local talent. That one is open to the public.

For information call Dorothy at 800-548-9264 or email, Dorothy@itsnevertoolate.com. Please don’t call the lovely folks at the Weatherly.

See you September 15.