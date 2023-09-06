 Dorothy Wilhelm takes on the World. The World wins on September 15 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Dorothy Wilhelm takes on the World. The World wins on September 15

· Leave a Comment ·

Dorothy Wilhelm published a notice last weekend to the effect that she is doing an event at the Weatherly Inn in Tacoma on this Friday, Sept 8, open to the public. Those who know Dorothy will not be that surprised to learn that it’s not Friday, Sept. 8.  

Dorothy will be doing a local version of her virtual event, Coffee Chat and Change the World at the Weatherly Inn in Tacoma at 10:30 on Friday, September 15 with local talent. That one is open to the public. 

For information call Dorothy at 800-548-9264 or email, Dorothy@itsnevertoolate.com. Please don’t call the lovely folks at the Weatherly. 

See you September 15.  

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ed Selden Carpet One

Comment Policy

If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *