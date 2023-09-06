All Hallows Eve: A Spooktacular Mixer and Auction to Benefit Centerforce – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Centerforce.

Lakewood, WA — Don your spookiest or most fun Halloween costume and support a great cause at the same time as Centerforce hosts All Hallows Eve: A Just Like You mixer and auction on Friday, Oct. 27.

Wine and beer will be available, along with some hors d’oeuvres, while you browse the silent auction, grab a bottle of wine from the wine pull or try your chance at winning 2 tickets for travel valid on Alaska Airlines! Tickets are $45 each for our 21-and-older event at Lakewood Elks Lodge #2388, 6313 75th St. W, Lakewood, WA 98499. Doors open at 5 p.m. Costumes are welcome but not required. Purchase your tickets today at https://centerforce.salsalabs.org/allhallowseve2023/index.html

For 50-plus years as a local not-for-profit 501 (c)(3), social service organization, Centerforce has provided employment training, volunteer opportunities and assistance for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to move toward inclusion in their community. The 200 individuals we serve in south King, Pierce and Thurston counties have a wide range of disabilities and a number of barriers to traditional employment. With this event, our goal is to raise $40,000 to support our programs that assist individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities find jobs, and be able to engage and participate in their communities.

As with everyone, Centerforce services have been significantly impacted by the pandemic and other economic forces. We serve those with intellectual and developmental disabilities who are among the most vulnerable and, as a result, are still impacted by the pandemic.

When you attend our event, it supports clients like John B., who has been employed at Safeway for 18 years; Sarah H., who worked for McDonald’s for 10 years, then lost her job during the pandemic, and with our help, found employment at Safeway; Chris J., who is now on his 8th year working for the Ram Brewery and Restaurant; Joe C., who transitioned from a 13-year job at the ARC to working for MOD Pizza; Tyler K., as a school-to-work client, secured a job with OnTrac five months before he graduated; and Deacon C., who with our help, transitioned from school to working his first job at Red Robin, before his high school graduation.

Would you like to sponsor our event or donate silent auction items? Contact us here. For more information regarding Centerforce and its services, contact Debby L. Graham, M.A., Executive Director, at 253-426-1860.