Sound Transit Finance and Audit Committee special meeting on September 8 – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit Finance and Audit Committee special meeting on September 8

The Sound Transit Finance and Audit Committee will convene a special meeting on Friday, Sept. 8 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

At the meeting, the committee will discuss potential updates to the Procurement, Agreements, and Delegated Authority Policy.

The meeting will take place both in person in the Ruth Fisher Boardroom at 401 S. Jackson Street in Seattle, WA and as a video and telephone conference. The boardroom will be open at 12:30 p.m., 30 minutes before the meeting start time. Information on how to participate in public comment, or watch or listen to the meeting through Webex and can be found at the link below:

https://www.soundtransit.org/get-to-know-us/news-events/calendar/finance-audit-committee-special-meeting-2023-09-08

The Ruth Fisher Boardroom is accessible to persons with disabilities. To request accommodations for persons with disabilities or to receive information in alternative formats please call 1-800-201-4900, TTY Relay 711 or e-mail accessibility@soundtransit.org.

