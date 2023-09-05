 Park(ing) Day 2023: Open Space and Public Right of Way – The Suburban Times

Park(ing) Day 2023: Open Space and Public Right of Way

Tacoma, WA – The goal of Park(ing) Day is to call attention to the need for more urban open space, generate discussion and debate around how public space is utilized, and to improve the quality of urban habitat. For the last few years, we’ve seen parking spots utilized in ways they haven’t before: as restaurant dining space, gardens, bench spaces, and pedestrian rights-of-way. 

Park(ing) day is an international event in which artists, citizens, and businesses transform a metered parking spot into temporary public space, and now the event is returning to downtown Tacoma on September 15 from 11am-2pm! Parking spaces along Pacific Ave. between S. 7th and S. 11th will be creatively and temporarily transformed for public use.

Save the date and join us downtown to explore the parklets, enjoy local food vendors, vote on your favorite park, take a Walk Tacoma tour of the event footprint, and reimagine the use of public use spaces. 

Tacoma’s 2023 Park(ing) Day is organized by Downtown On the Go. See examples of previous Tacoma Park(ing) Day parklets in the DOTG Facebook photo albums, and learn more about international Park(ing) day here. Engage with Tacoma’s Park(ing) Day on FacebookTwitter or Instagram (#PARKingday2023).

