Fiesta de la Familia is almost here – The Suburban Times

Last year our Fiesta de la Familia was such a hit we decided we needed more room to spread out all the fun. This year’s event is Saturday, Sept. 9 at Fort Steilacoom Park from 12 to 7 p.m.

This celebration of Hispanic culture is focused on family and bringing generations together. There will be free activities for children, live music, live performances that include crowd participation like Flamenco and Salsa lessons, a judged art show showcasing art from local Hispanic artists, judged car show, mural unveiling and Q&A with artist Angelina Villalobos Soto, traditional foods for sale and more.

Day-of registration for the car show is $25. Move-in is 11 a.m.

Bring the kids to decorate Sugar Skull cookies, get their face painted, balloon art and participate in other free arts and crafts activities.

Meet Alma from KBTC TV’s Alma’s Way.

Share your creativity by adding poetry to the poetry tree.

Bring items to place at the Offrenda, or purchase items to honor loved ones at the event.

Visit the Print NW booth to see photos of all the utility box wraps recently added around the city and vote on your favorite.

Performances kick-off at 12 p.m. with a salsa dance party and the fun continues into the afternoon and evening.