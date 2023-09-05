Community input needed for aging and disability services plan – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Human Services Aging and Disability Resources (ADR) invites the community to attend a public meeting to comment on the Draft 2024-2027 Area Plan, including the 2024 proposed budget.

A survey was conducted this spring, providing feedback from hundreds of residents on the future of programs and services for the aging and disability communities in Pierce County. The Draft 2024-2027 Area Plan was created based on these survey results and input from various stakeholders. The Draft Area Plan is available for review online at www.PierceCountyWa.gov/ADR.

The Area Plan budget allocates program funding for several community-based long-term services that help support older adults and adults with disabilities to continue living safely at home.

The public will have an opportunity to comment on the Draft Area Plan and the proposed 2024 budget on Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 10 – 11 a.m. at the Tacoma Mall Office Building, 4301 S. Pine St. Suite 446 in Tacoma, or by joining virtually using the information below:

Join via Zoom: https://bit.ly/draftareaplan

Passcode: 783754

Webinar ID: 986 6452 7610

Join via Phone: 253-215-8782

Whether in person or via Zoom, the meeting is fully accessible. To request a paper copy of the Draft Area Plan, the services of a signer or translator, or for other special accommodations, please contact Mickie Brown by email or phone at 253-878-0041.

The public may also submit written comments by Sept. 22 via email or mail to:

Connie Kline, Social Services Supervisor – Aging and Disability Resources

Pierce County Human Services

4301 S. Pine St. Suite 446, Tacoma, WA 98409

To learn more about Aging and Disability Resources, contact the Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC) at 253-798-4600.