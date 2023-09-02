Pierce County Business Accelerator Recognized for Work that Strengthens Our Community – The Suburban Times

The Pierce County Economic Development Department and our program partners; Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce, Asia Pacific Cultural Center, Tacoma-Pierce County Black Collective, Mi Centro, Korean Women’s Association, and the City of Lakewood; were honored to receive the Pierce County Regional Council’s VISION 2050 Award. The awards recognize innovative projects and programs that help ensure a sustainable future as the region grows.

In addition, the Department received an Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties (NACo) for the Pierce County Business Accelerator (PCBA) Program. The awards honor innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents. The PCBA serves entrepreneurs and business owners throughout Pierce County to help foster innovation and create wealth-building opportunities, with a focus on BIPOC, veteran, and women-owned businesses.