Of the Sea Gala: Get Your Tickets Today – The Suburban Times

Join Symphony Tacoma for the celebration of its 77th Season on Friday, September 22 at 6:00 pm at the Waterfront Venue at Narrows Marina. Honorary Chairs: Jerry and Becky Yang.

Be a part of the celebration! On September 22, 2024, Symphony Tacoma will host Of the Sea, our annual gala, performance, and auction! This year we are featuring arx duo, Seattle-based percussionists, in a sea-themed program. Proceeds from this event will provide critical funding for our upcoming season’s educational and ongoing community-outreach programs. We will be serving a decadent Surf & Turf menu to compliment this year’s theme! There will be vegetarian options also available.

Tickets: $200/person | $175 subscriber. Buy tickets here.