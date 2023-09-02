 Of the Sea Gala: Get Your Tickets Today – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Of the Sea Gala: Get Your Tickets Today

· · Leave a Comment ·

Join Symphony Tacoma for the celebration of its 77th Season on Friday, September 22 at 6:00 pm at the Waterfront Venue at Narrows Marina. Honorary Chairs: Jerry and Becky Yang.

Be a part of the celebration! On September 22, 2024, Symphony Tacoma will host Of the Sea, our annual gala, performance, and auction! This year we are featuring arx duo, Seattle-based percussionists, in a sea-themed program. Proceeds from this event will provide critical funding for our upcoming season’s educational and ongoing community-outreach programs. We will be serving a decadent Surf & Turf menu to compliment this year’s theme! There will be vegetarian options also available.

Tickets: $200/person | $175 subscriber. Buy tickets here.

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Comment Policy

If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *