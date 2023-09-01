Steilacoom Garden Club Scarecrow Contest – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Mary La Tourelle.

The Steilacoom Garden Club is encouraging community members to decorate a scarecrow and enter our annual October contest. Be thinking about doing something creative to showcase for community members of all ages. Judging of entries will be on October 16 and will be based on originality, workmanship, costume and use of props. There will be a category for businesses/organizations and one for residences. Enter the contest simply by contacting Mary La Tourelle at lafannin@msn.com to let her know the location of your scarecrow. Photos of all entries will be posted on the Steilacoom Garden Club’s Facebook page, along with addresses, so folks can check them all out. The attached photo is one taken from last year’s contest.