Coffee Chat and Change the World, Labor Day Special, Sept 4 – The Suburban Times

Start your holiday with a fast moving salute to the people who made America and we’ll get you out in plenty of time for the picnics.

Linda Allen sings her American Ballads.

Legendary Black Heroes – Sam Jones waited 60 years for his Eagle Scout Ceremony. Meet this great American.

Regina Carey says, “invest In yourself!” and says Hear I Am! Here she is! Ask her your questions.

Surprises, Fun and world changing. Just like every day.

Register with the link below.

When: Sep 4, 2023 09:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Register in advance for this meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUvd–qpzwvGNyYCtW8tjRtDkoMiryLmD51

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting a blank message? Because I am inept. That’s why