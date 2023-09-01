Coffee Chat and Change the World, Labor Day Special, Sept 4 – The Suburban Times

Start your holiday with a fast moving salute to the people who made America and we’ll get you out in plenty of time for the picnics.
- Linda Allen sings her American Ballads.
- Legendary Black Heroes – Sam Jones waited 60 years for his Eagle Scout Ceremony. Meet this great American.
- Regina Carey says, “invest In yourself!” and says Hear I Am! Here she is! Ask her your questions.
Surprises, Fun and world changing. Just like every day.
Register with the link below.
When: Sep 4, 2023 09:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Register in advance for this meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUvd–qpzwvGNyYCtW8tjRtDkoMiryLmD51
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting
