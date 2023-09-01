 Coffee Chat and Change the World, Labor Day Special, Sept 4 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Coffee Chat and Change the World, Labor Day Special, Sept 4

· Leave a Comment ·

Start your holiday with a fast moving salute to the people who made America and we’ll get you out in plenty of time for the picnics.

  • Linda Allen sings her American Ballads. 
  • Legendary Black Heroes – Sam Jones waited 60 years for his Eagle Scout Ceremony. Meet this great American. 
  • Regina Carey says, “invest In yourself!” and says Hear I Am! Here she is!  Ask her your questions.

Surprises, Fun and world changing.  Just like every day.

Register with the link below.  

When: Sep 4, 2023 09:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada) 

Register in advance for this meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUvd–qpzwvGNyYCtW8tjRtDkoMiryLmD51

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting a blank message?  Because I am inept. That’s why

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment Policy

If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *