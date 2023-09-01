Buffalo Soldiers Family Day Fun Day – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Buffalo Soldiers Museum.

Join us for a Labor Day celebration! The Buffalo Soldier Museum, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts, announced the return of the Labor Day Festival. This year’s festivities will take place at Heidelberg Park and the iconic Cheney Stadium on Monday, September 4th. The event promises a day filled with fun, appreciation, and inspiration, where families and communities can come together to honor the military and commemorate the rich history of baseball in Pierce County.

Prepare for a fun-packed day featuring an array of activities in coordination with The Fairy Godmother Events. From 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, attendees can enjoy an exciting lineup, including Pitch and Throw, Touchdown Throw, 7 Lawn Games, Bouncy House, Dual Slide, Mobile Video Game Truck, Food Vendors, and Local Businesses and Organization Vendors. Kids will be enchanted by McDebbie’s Little Kid Train Ride, while the young-at-heart can revel in the captivating performance of Cap’n Arrrr. Don’t miss the fantastic live music by Darelle Holden & Band while enjoying delicious food from the area’s favorite dining spots. Kids can participate in a Balloon Twisting, Rhubarb Appearance, Face-Painting, Temporary Tattoos, and a Bubble Station!