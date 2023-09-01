Bates Technical College President Lin Zhou Joins Phi Theta Kappa’s Presidential Advisory Board – The Suburban Times

Bates Technical College President Lin Zhou has taken on the role of Washington state representative within the Phi Theta Kappa Presidential Advisory Board. With a term spanning three years, President Zhou’s position will play a key role in shaping strategies, priorities, and the overall direction of the international honor society.

As the state’s representative, President Zhou will serve as a vital link between Phi Theta Kappa’s headquarters and local college and community leaders. Her role will involve championing student academic achievements and facilitating resources and opportunities to guide their educational journeys and professional trajectories.

In response to her invitation to join the Phi Theta Kappa Presidential Advisory Board, President Zhou shared, “The opportunity to be part of this advisory board is exciting, as it allows me to further showcase my commitment to nurturing academic excellence, especially for our students pursuing technical degrees. I am enthusiastic about empowering these remarkable community and technical college students to reach their fullest potential.”

The Presidential Advisory Board, comprised of at least one community or technical college president or chancellor from each state, extends invitations to individuals who exemplify the core values of Phi Theta Kappa. The selection process focuses on a demonstrated history of dedicated contributions that aligns with the society’s mission of recognizing academic achievement among college students, and fostering their growth as scholars and leaders. Furthermore, nominees require endorsement from an active member of the society’s advisors or Regional Coordinators.

President Zhou’s appointment underscores her significant influence within the state’s two-year college community, highlighting her continuous endeavors to enrich the lives of our students and elevate both our college and the surrounding community.

The Bates Technical College community takes pride in President Zhou’s role as the Washington state representative on the Phi Theta Kappa Presidential Advisory Board. Her leadership promises to catalyze student success, amplify opportunities, and guide students toward fulfilling and rewarding careers.

Established in 1918, Phi Theta Kappa’s commitment to recognizing the scholastic accomplishments of students across diverse open-access institutions has provided invaluable growth opportunities for personal development. Catering to a broad spectrum of students, from those pursuing associate’s degrees to those charting paths toward bachelor’s and other advanced credentials, Phi Theta Kappa extends its support through scholarships, research initiatives, leadership programs and impactful service projects.

For more information about the Phi Theta Kappa honor society, please visit PTK.org. To learn more about Bates Technical College, go to BatesTech.edu.