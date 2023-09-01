 After Labor Day: Night I-5 lane and ramp closures planned in DuPont the week of Sept. 5 – The Suburban Times

After Labor Day: Night I-5 lane and ramp closures planned in DuPont the week of Sept. 5

DUPONT – Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close lanes and ramps on northbound Interstate 5 in DuPont between Center Drive and 41st Division Drive overnight the week of Sept. 5.   

The closures allow Atkinson Construction to pave and restripe the northbound I-5 off- and on-ramps at Center Drive and Steilacoom-DuPont Road for an upcoming traffic shift on the I-5 Mounts Road to Steilacoom-DuPont Road Corridor Improvements project.

Work is weather dependent and subject to change.

Lane closures with rolling slowdowns between Center Drive and 41st Division Drive
Northbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane at the Steilacoom-DuPont Road interchange from:

  • 7:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each night, Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Thursday, Sept. 7.
  • 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 to 6 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.
  • Rolling slowdowns will reduce traffic speeds from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. each night, Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Friday, Sept. 8.

Ramp closures at Steilacoom-DuPont Road interchange
The northbound I-5 off- and on-ramps at Steilacoom-DuPont Road will close from:

  • 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each night, Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Friday, Sept. 8.
  • 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 to 6 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.
  • Travelers from Steilacoom-DuPont Road heading to northbound I-5 will follow a detour on southbound I-5 to the Center Drive off-ramp, then return north on I-5.
  • Travelers on northbound I-5 wanting to exit at Steilacoom-DuPont Road will follow a detour to 41st Division Drive, then return south on I-5 to Steilacoom-DuPont Road.

Ramp closures at Center Drive interchange
The northbound I-5 general-purpose on-ramp and weigh station off-ramp at Center Drive will close from:

  • 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each night, Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Friday, Sept. 8.
  • 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 to 6 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.
  • The on-ramp will not be closed when used as a detour for the Steilacoom-DuPont Road on-ramp.
  • Travelers from Center Drive heading to northbound I-5 will follow a detour on southbound I-5 to the Mounts Road off-ramp, then return north on I-5.
  • The weigh station at Center Drive will be closed.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates for the I-5 Mounts Road to Steilacoom-DuPont Road Corridor Improvements Project. Real-time traveler information is also available from the WSDOT app, and the WSDOT statewide travel map.

