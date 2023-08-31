 Spaceworks Tacoma Seeking Creatives to Join Public Arts Programs – The Suburban Times

Spaceworks Tacoma Seeking Creatives to Join Public Arts Programs

Spaceworks Tacoma has put out a call for artists to participate in its Public Arts Programs. Applications are currently open and are due by 11:59 P.M. on September 4, 2023. Artists can apply by visiting https://www.spaceworkstacoma.com/apply-to-streetside-artscapes/

Spaceworks is seeking visual artists from the Pacific Northwest who

  • Can develop a site responsive, temporary, public art display
  • Can successfully and fully activate a public space that is visible 24/7
  • Is an emerging or experienced artist seeking a unique location to exhibit artwork
  • Can create an enticing destination-quality visual display for passersby

Any individual artist or artist team in the Pacific Northwest is eligible to apply. Artists at all stages of their careers are encouraged to apply. Applications will be reviewed by a panel of artists, arts professionals, members of the Spaceworks Steering Committee, representatives of neighborhood groups, and/or commercial property owners. Artists selected to participate will be notified in late September 2023. Spaceworks staff will work with selected artists to plan and execute the public art display. Participating artists will receive a stipend for their work based on the project scale (permanent mural stipends range $5,000-10,000, temporary rapid mural stipends range $300-1,500, and window installation stipends are $1,000.)

Spaceworks Public Art Programs temporarily place 2D, 3-dimensional, mural, multi-media art installations, and film in storefront windows, outdoor spaces, and an outdoor video gallery in the city of Tacoma. Since launching in 2010, Spaceworks has commissioned over 150 art installations.

Spaceworks is a joint initiative of the Chamber and the City of Tacoma and makes Tacoma vibrant and economically strong through training and support for artists and creative entrepreneurs.

