South Sound Endodontics opens in U.P. – The Suburban Times

Help the City of University Place welcome South Sound Endodontics. Plan to join us on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. for a ribbon cutting at their location: 2424 Mildred St. W.
