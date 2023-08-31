Somebody order 50 typewriters? – The Suburban Times

From Tacoma Historical Society Twitter/X feed.
On August 31, 1936 two unidentified workmen delivered fifty new typewriters to the Central School building at 601 South 8th Street – just in time for the new school year, which began September 1st.
