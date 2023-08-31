Red Letter Days: A Few Good Ideas For September – The Suburban Times

Just as the weather turns cool, if it does, it seems as if there are a million things to do here in Pierce County. I’ve always enjoyed crafts a great deal – going back to the days when I was KIRO Radio’s Creativity Guru. (See, that was creative name dropping. Did I ever tell you about the time Martha Stewart guested on my show? Well, never mind.)

Anyway, if you want some great ideas for things to do, look in on Craftopia at 917 Pacific Avenue, which happens to be my old office suite. Did hear you say it’s a small world. They’re doing everything from weaving to rolling paper to crochet and fiber optics. What I like is that they’re traditional crafts done in a very up to date way.

My own favorites, though, are Urban Sketchers who go out together to do action drawings. Every grade of artist from very beginner to very accomplished – wonderful to see how differently we look at the world.

Now, here’s my good friend, Dr. Patt Schwab with her September Red Letter Days.

Obscure Red Letter Days To Celebrate in September

By Patt Schwab

A good bit of research in college classes in England and several East Coast colleges, has pointed out that each month bestows a different set of Birth Benefits upon those born in that month.

Researchers tell us that, Statistically, September is when the Smartest Babies are born.

Even if it isn’t your Birth Month, Sept. has lots of good ideas Let me just share a few:

Sept. 1 – Lazy Mom’s Day — a great idea to share w/ your family, especially if you’re the Mom! If you are one of the kids — draw your Mom’s attention to this — It’s a good way to curry a little favor!

Sept. 3 – in 1609 Henry Hudson discovered what was soon to be named The Hudson River. Unfortunately, he was searching for a passage to India — & thought he’d found it!

Sept. 3 – Newspaper Carrier Day — Today honors everyone who is, or once was, a newspaper carrier, — starting with 10-year-old Barney Flaherty who started the whole deliver newspapers to your door idea back on Sept 4, 1833.

Alas, we may be reaching the end of this wonderful service, as many newspapers are cutting more copy and local talking points. Others are reduced to mailing the news, assuming the local Post Office can handle that.

Sept. 4 – Build a Better Image Week begins – for yourself, your family, your home, your business.

Sept. 4 – Eat an Extra Dessert Day — Perhaps as a way to celebrate your new image

Sept. 5 – National Be Late For Something Day — This is your cover for arriving late to a staff meeting, a doctor appointment, a social event, whatever. Be careful how you use it though!

Sept. 6 – First True Supermarket, the Piggly Wiggly, opens in Memphis, Tenn. (1916)

Sept. 7 – Grandma Moses Day (Sept. 7, 1860 — Dec. 13, 1961) Anna Mary Robertson Moses (aka Grandma Moses) was born to challenge all us older folks to make something of our lives. After life as a live-in housekeeper from age 12 to 27, she progressed to farming and married life. She gave birth to 10 children, five of whom survived infancy. For fun, she embroidered pictures in yarn for friends. In the 1930’s At age 76, arthritis caused her to switch from a needle to a paintbrush. She enjoyed painting so much that at age 78 she began doing it seriously. Her paintings called Naïve Art were beautiful renditions of scenery, small towns, and the usual activities of life. What Initially sold for $3 to $5 quickly rose to $8,000 to $10,000 and more. Suddenly she was on TV and magazine covers, and in documentaries. She won numerous awards, including two honorary doctorates. My personal favorite is: At age 88, she was named a “Young Woman of the Year!” by Mademoiselle magazine. Her 100th birthday was proclaimed “Grandma Moses Day” by New York Governor Nelson Rockefeller. she died a year later at 101.

Sept. 8 – The first Miss America is Crowned (in 1921) 102 years ago. For the record, Her name was Margaret Gorman. The 2023 contest will be held this December.

Sept. 8 – World Physical Therapy Day – A personal story from author Patt Schwab: After a brief flirtation with death, due a horseback riding accident. I met Chris. She was my Physical Therapist, or PT, initials which she insisted stood for “Pain” and “Torture”. To keep me standing in the parallel bars, she read funny short stories or Children’s tales like Winnie the Pooh, & Owls in the Family. The minute . I started to sit down she stopped the story & never went back! She started a new one at my next appointment. Chris’s discipline really is the reason I’m walking today!

Sept. 9 – Thank the Wonderful Weirdos Day — If lots of folks are thanking you today, you might want to reassess how you’re approaching the world.

Sept. 9 – National TV Dinner Day – first created in 1953, by Swanson

Sept. 10 – International Make-up Day — After years of COVID’s masks we all need fresh make-up.Even some of the guys could use some!

Sept. 10 – Sew Be It! Day – Walter Hunt invented the sewing machine in 1834. Elias Howe patented it on September 10, 1846. Think of this as a reminder not to sit at or on your good ideas!

Sept. 11 – National Clean Out Your Garage Day

Sept.11 Aunts’ Day— If you have one, do something nice for her. If you are one, do something clever to acknowledge your nieces and nephews. It will encourage them to do something nice for you next year.

Sept. 12 – Grandparents Day — Ask them to tell you some stories about your parents when they were kids! You could all get some great laughs!

Sept. 13 – National Peanut Day — If sometimes you feel like a nut, (or more correctly, a “legume”), this is your day!

Sept. 13 – Fortune Cookie Day — This wonderful cookie was invented in 1918 in California by David Jung, a Japanese immigrant, to thank the folks who had helped him in difficult times. Eat the whole cookie or the fortune won’t come true!

Sept. 14 – Love a Mensch Week begins. Menschen are decent, thoughtful folks and easy to love longer than a week. Find one to love. Better yet, be one and let all that love come your way.

Sept .14 – National Boss/Employee Exchange Positions Day — It could be fun. And, it could be a good learning experience for you both.

Sept. 14 – Festival of the Vine — Help make room for this year’s harvest by drinking up some of the old stuff. Perhaps a 40-100 year-old Louis XIII cognac. Currently a bottle is priced between $3,900 and $9,600

Sept. 15 – Some Day — This is the day for doing all the stuff you’ll “get around to doing. . .”

Sept. 15 – International Dot Day — Peter H. Reynolds’ classic book, THE DOT, challenges us to “Make your mark and see where it takes you.”

Its message has grown to become a global classroom celebration of Creativity, Courage and Collaboration

Sept. 16 – Stay Away from Seattle Day — Just for today visit other cities. They need the attention and Seattle needs to get a breather from visitors.

Sept. 16 – Trail of Tears Commemoration Day — Memorializes the tragic and brutal removal of the five indigenous nations — Cherokee, Muscogee Creek, Choctaw, Chickasaw, and Seminole — from their homelands in the 1830s to what is now Oklahoma.

Sept. 16 – National Teach Ag Day — As a University of California, Davis, graduate, I totally support this day. UC Davis is host to the top Agriculture & Vet. Schools in the country. And they’re my alma mater!

For the 2nd time in 4 years, the UC Davis Vet School is holding an alumni get-together at Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo. It’s on Sept. 26th I had such fun last time, I can’t wait for this one!

Sept. 17 – International Country Music Day — It’s the only place to find lines like: “I Got That Old Recycled Feeling ‘Cause You Done Used Me Again.”

Sept. 18 – National Singles Week begins — Patt says: Marriage was like smoking for me. By the time I was ready to start, all my friends were trying to quit. What’s your excuse if you’re now single?

Sept. 19 – National Voter Registration Day — Every year, millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don’t update their registration, or aren’t sure how to register. Don’t be one of them this year!

Sept 20 – National Love Your Files Week, begins. Show your love by creating a good system for your files to live in. When you find one, let me know, so I can duplicate it!

Sept. 21 – World Gratitude Day — Created by the UN Meditation Group to show gratitude for the great things good people, individually or together, can do.

Sept. 22 – International Day of Radiant Peace — It’s appropriate that this day should follow right after World Gratitude Day.

Sept. 22 – Elephant Appreciation Day — We spend so much time ignoring elephants when they are in the room with us, today’s the day to acknowledge and appreciate them!

Sept 22 – Birth of the Ice Cream Cone — Born in the 1800s; popularized at the 1904 World’s Fair when a vender ran out of ice cream dishes and partnered with a waffle booth next door.

Sept. 23 – International Day of Sign Languages

Sept. 23 – Hug a Vegetarian Day

Sept. 24 – National Bluebird of Happiness Day — a symbol of cheerfulness, health and prosperity. The Blue Bird is happy because it eats bugs. Try eating what bugs you. It might work.

Sept. 25 – National Family Health and Fitness Day — If you ignore this one, another doesn’t come around until June 12th.

Sept. 26 – National Keep Kids Creative Week begins

Sept. 27 – Ancestor Appreciation Day — Ancestors are important: If your great grandparents didn’t have any kids, you won’t either.

Sept. 28 – National Good Neighbor Day — Do something nice for your neighbor, if only to let him know today is also National Drink Beer Day!

Sept. 28 – National Drink Beer Day — If you drank beer on September 7th, the expectation is that you will drink a different kind of beer today — at least for your first drink.

Sept. 29 – International Coffee Day — Krispy Kreme Donuts offered free coffee on this day for the last several years. Maybe they will this year too.

Sept. 30 – Ask a Stupid Question Day — Some say there are no Stupid Questions. As long as you are in elementary school or in a bar, that’s probably true. After that, however, the stupid questions do sneak in pretty regularly. Just be sure you ask them on September 30th.

That’s All Folks!

Patt Schwab’s Obscure Holiday eBooks are available from Amazon.

Read what one father says about the books. “For the family. Each of our kids gets to choose an obscure holiday for the family to celebrate every year. It’s been fun to watch their tastes change from Incredible Kid Day to Awkward Moments Day. Personally, I can’t wait until they are all finally old enough to celebrate Canned Beer Day! Mike S.”