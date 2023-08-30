Tacoma Arts Live presents The Rocky Horror Picture Show – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, WASH.— Tacoma Arts Live presents The Rocky Horror Picture Show featuring the original ‘Magenta’ – Patricia Quinn on Saturday, September 30 at 7:30 p.m. at Tacoma’s Pantages Theater. In addition to a screening of the original unedited movie, there will be a costume contest and live shadow cast performance by Tacoma’s Blue Mouseketeers. Audience participation is encouraged.

Patricia Quinn was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland in 1944. She played the dual role of the Usherette/Magenta in Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show and opened the very first performance with the song ‘Science Fiction Double Feature’ in June 1973 in London. Patricia stepped back into the role of Magenta for the 1975 film version.

Although O’Brien sang the opening song in the film, the infamous glossy red lips at the beginning of The Rocky Horror Picture Show are Quinn’s. The film was not an instant success but is now considered a cult classic. Quinn’s other notable credits in film and theatre include roles in Doctor Who, Minder, I, Claudius, The Professionals, Bergerac, and Tales of the Unexpected.

The Blue Mouseketeers are the in-house shadow cast at Tacoma’s historic Blue Mouse Theatre. Audience participation prop bags will be for sale at the theater, so attendees are not permitted to bring their own props.

The film is rated R, it is recommended that children under the age of 17 be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets for The Rocky Horror Picture Show Featuring the Original ‘Magenta’ – Patricia Quinn start at $39 and are on sale now. A $100 VIP meet & greet add-on ticket may be purchased with any ticket tier. VIP ticket guests will receive a special Rocky Horror VIP laminate, get a photo taken with Patricia Quinn, and have a personal item or a photo autographed. To purchase tickets, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.346.1721, visit Tacoma Armory in person at 1001 S Yakima Ave., or go to TacomaArtsLive.org.