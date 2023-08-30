 Steilacoom High School Earns Spot on U.S News & World Report’s 2023 Best High Schools List – The Suburban Times

Steilacoom High School Earns Spot on U.S News & World Report’s 2023 Best High Schools List

U.S. News and World Report recently named Steilacoom High School to their “Best High Schools 2023” list. The school also received this honor in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022.  Steilacoom High School is ranked 37th out of 754 public high schools in the state of Washington. High schools around the nation were ranked on the following indicators of school quality: college readiness, college curriculum breadth, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, and graduation rate. 

Steilacoom Historical School District serves the communities of Steilacoom, DuPont, Anderson Island, Ketron Island, and portions of Lakewood and unincorporated Pierce County.

