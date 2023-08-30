SR 509 northbound lane closure and speed advisory in Fife on Thursday, Aug. 31 – The Suburban Times

FIFE – Starting Thursday evening, Aug. 31, crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will reduce northbound State Route 509 in Fife to a single lane while they work on a new flyover ramp from State Route 167. All northbound lanes will reopen the following morning, Friday, Sept. 1.

During the lane closure, people traveling on SR 509 between Fife and northeast Tacoma should allow extra travel time. Drivers are advised to follow signage posted within the work zone and reduce speeds to 40 miles per hour.

Lane closure and travel information

8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 to 5 a.m. Friday Sept. 1 – SR 509 will be reduced to one northbound lane, with an advisory speed limit of 40 mph.

This work is part of WSDOT’s SR 167 Completion Project which is constructing 6 new miles of tolled expressway between Puyallup and the Port of Tacoma.

