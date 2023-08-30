Paving closes northbound I-5 weigh station during daytime hours Thursday, Aug. 31 – The Suburban Times

DUPONT– From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 the northbound Interstate 5 weigh station between Mounts Road (Exit 116) and Center Drive (Exit 118) near DuPont will close.

Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close the ramp, scale house and parking area for asphalt repair.

Locations for alternate weigh stations on I-5 can be found on the WSDOT website.

