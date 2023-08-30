 Paving closes northbound I-5 weigh station during daytime hours Thursday, Aug. 31 – The Suburban Times

Paving closes northbound I-5 weigh station during daytime hours Thursday, Aug. 31

DUPONT– From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 the northbound Interstate 5 weigh station between Mounts Road (Exit 116) and Center Drive (Exit 118) near DuPont will close.

Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close the ramp, scale house and parking area for asphalt repair.   

Locations for alternate weigh stations on I-5 can be found on the WSDOT website.

Whenever near work zones please:

  • Slow down – drive the posted speeds, they’re there for your safety.
  • Be kind – our workers are out there helping to keep you safe and improve the roadways.
  • Pay attention – both to workers directing you and surrounding traffic.
  • Stay Calm – expect delays, leave early or take alternate routes if possible; no meeting or appointment is worth risking someone’s life.

Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and WSDOT Travel Center Map.

