Expect daytime congestion Aug. 31 at SR 167/River Road and 66th Avenue East interchange in Puyallup – The Suburban Times

PUYALLUP – Daytime travelers who use State Route 167/River Road approaching the 66th Avenue East Bridge in Puyallup are advised to plan for extra time on Thursday, Aug. 31.

From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close one lane in each direction of SR 167 from 40th Street East to 76th Avenue East for pavement repair.

During the work, flaggers will direct traffic through the intersection of SR 167 and 66th Avenue East.

Whenever near work zones please:

Slow down – drive the posted speeds, they’re there for your safety.

– drive the posted speeds, they’re there for your safety. Be kind – our workers are out there helping to keep you safe and improve the roadways.

– our workers are out there helping to keep you safe and improve the roadways. Pay attention – both to workers directing you and surrounding traffic.

– both to workers directing you and surrounding traffic. Stay Calm – expect delays, leave early or take alternate routes if possible; no meeting or appointment is worth risking someone’s life.

Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and WSDOT Travel Center Map.