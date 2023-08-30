Celebrate the End of Summer, Explore the Shore, Chalk Murals at Dune and more – The Suburban Times

Don’t let the end of summer curtail exploring the local area. Following is a little of activities:
- End of Summer Blast
- Homespun Happy Hour
- Mindfulness Walks in Wright Park
- China Lake Volunteer Work Party
- Sketching our Seas: Chalk Murals and Marine Life Chat
- Hike with a Park Guide: Rhododendron Garden
- Feeding Frenzy
- Discovering Defiance: Drop-in Hikes at Point Defiance
- All Levels Yoga
- Summer Late Nights – Back to School Edition
- Charlotte’s Blueberry Park Volunteer Work Party
- Happy Feet
- Harvest Home
- Beyond the Bell & Club B
Leave a Reply