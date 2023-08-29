 The Great Auction and Dessert Dash – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

The Great Auction and Dessert Dash

· · Leave a Comment ·

It’s the Great Auction, City of DuPont!  (Tickets on sale September 20th)

Hey DuPont, it’s time for one of the most anticipated events of the year- our largest annual fundraising auction.  Online bidding occurs October 7-14 with more unique items than ever before.  You are going to love you see!

Donations to this year’s event are happily accepted and no donation is too small.  We can incorporate just about anything into a gift basket, so please keep us in mind when donating this year!  We are also looking for local bakers to donate to the Dessert Dash portion of the auction.

All auction information can be found here:

Parks & Recreation Annual Auction | DuPont, WA – Official Website (dupontwa.gov)

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *