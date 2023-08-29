End of Summer Blast at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium  – The Suburban Times

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium. Meerkats for End of Summer Blast. (Photo/Katie Cotterill)

When: Sept. 2- 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

It’s time to chill out! Join animals at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in an all-weekend celebration jam-packed with cool activities – literally.

Watch animals like the tigers, sea otters and elephant play with icy treats and summery enrichments (at scheduled times below, so you don’t miss it!). See the meerkats enjoy a beach day and explore their new beach setup in their habitat.

Kids can cool off and splash like an otter, frog, or fish on the lilypad splash pad in Kids’ Zone, then climb on the playground and slide like a penguin. While you’re there, don’t forget to pet and feed the goats (open daily).

Stop by the Tidal Touch Zone in the Pacific Seas Aquarium and get an anemone hug around one finger. Feel the rough texture of sea stars, the spikiness of sea urchins, and the hardness of crab shells. You’ll feel like you’re at the beach!

Schedule of Events:

Watch animals enjoy special icy treats or enrichment at these times:

11 a.m. daily: Tigers

11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday: Sea turtles

11:30 a.m. daily: Polar bears

11:30 a.m. Sunday: Giant Pacific octopus

12:30 p.m. daily: Marine mammals

1 p.m. daily: Suki the elephant

1:30 p.m. daily: Clouded leopards

2:15 p.m. daily: Sea otters

3:30 p.m. daily: Muskoxen

While you’re at the zoo, join a botanical garden tour with the zoo’s horticulturist (10 a.m. Sunday). Plus, catch one of the final live animal shows of the season at the Wild Wonders Outdoor Theater (daily 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.) and meet smaller animals up close during Critter Corner near the muskoxen exhibit (daily at 1:30 p.m.).

To learn more about the event, visit pdza.org.