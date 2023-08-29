Black Heritage Survey Project Kick-Off Meeting Aug. 30 – The Suburban Times

With grant support from the Historic Preservation Fund of the National Park Service, Department of the Interior, the City of Tacoma Historic Preservation Program is excited to announce the kick-off of Tacoma’s Black Heritage Survey Project. Building on a similar statewide survey project and the momentum around preserving the Nettie J. Asberry Home in the Hilltop Neighborhood, the Black Heritage Survey of Tacoma will identify and document sites of historic significance, including the addition of one or more sites to the National Register of Historic Places that speak to Tacoma’s unique Black cultural history.

A project kick-off meeting will be held, August 30, at the Tacoma campus of The Evergreen State College, located at 1210 6th Avenue. Doors will open to the community at 6 PM for light refreshments. The program will start at 6:30 PM and end by 8 PM.

The National Park Service’s Underrepresented Community Grant Program is intended to diversify the nominations submitted to the National Register of Historic Places to include communities that are currently underrepresented.

This project is a collaboration of the National Park Service, the Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation, the City of Tacoma, Evergreen Tacoma, and Historic Tacoma and other community partners.