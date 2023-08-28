 Help us clear the shelter – The Suburban Times

Help us clear the shelter

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is reducing adoption fees for dogs, cats, and critters during a nationwide campaign to “Clear The Shelters” in partnership with NBC Universal and Telemundo.

From August 26 – 31, adopt an adult dog for $50, adult cat for $25, or critter (guinea pigs, rabbits, and more) for $5. View all adoptable pets here.

All adoptable animals have been spayed/neutered, microchipped, provided vaccines, and have been medically cleared for adoption. The only thing they need now is a family to call their own. Visit the shelter during open hours (11 am – 5:30 pm) Tuesday through Sunday to meet adoptable pets and to welcome a new furry family member!

