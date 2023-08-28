 Grief Support – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Grief Support

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Sunset Bible Church.

Grieving the death of a spouse, child, family member, or friend? Find help and encouragement at GriefShare. GriefShare is a 13-week DVD series and support group to help and encourage you on your grief journey.

Sunset Bible Church is hosting our next session of GriefShare beginning Sunday, September 10th from 1:30-3:00pm. For more information, or to sign up, please go to www.griefshare.org and click on “Find a Group”. Type in your 98466 and find our group, or a group near you.

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *