Fircrest Park Court Resurfacing Project – The Suburban Times

We’re thrilled to let you know that we’re giving our beloved courts a fresh new look by resurfacing them with a brand-new finish. This makeover will ensure that our courts are in top-notch shape for all of you to enjoy.

Thanks to an unexpected opening in the contractor’s schedule, we were able to secure their services on short notice. This fantastic opportunity allows us to enhance the courts sooner than anticipated. Starting Saturday, August 26th, we’ll be kicking off the resurfacing project, which is estimated to last for about a week. During this time, the tennis/pickleball courts will unfortunately need to be closed to the public. We know it might be a bit inconvenient, but the end result will be well worth the wait!

Closure Dates: August 26th – September 1st

We appreciate your understanding and patience as we work to enhance your tennis & pickleball experience and look forward to seeing you back on the courts after September 1st.